After celebrating International Daughters Day on the last Sunday of September, i.e., September 26, it is time to celebrate the boy child/children of a family. The occasion is that of National Sons Day 2021, and it will fall on September 28 (Tuesday). To ring in Son’s Day 2021, we bring you a lovely collection of wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, images and wallpapers. You can download these Happy Son’s Day 2021 wishes and National Sons Day images along with GIFs and quotes to wish your handsome boy on his special day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You fill my life with happiness and love. When I see you shining like the sun, I feel so proud of you. Happy National Sons Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: God has blessed us with a son whose heart is as kind as it could be. We are proud to have raised such a son. Happy Son's Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I love my son more than anything else on the planet and he provides me with immense joy as well. In more than just a single way, I am immensely grateful to him. Happy National Sons Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear son, there will be a time when we won’t be with you. But I believe our blessings won’t leave you ever. Happy Son's Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear son, you are never alone. I am always with you, so my love for you. Happy National Sons Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You’re the best. We could never ask for a better son than you. Thanks for existing in our life. We love you. Happy Son's Day 2021!

