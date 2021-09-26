Daughters' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. So International Daughters' Day 2021 is being marked on the last Sunday, which is September 26 this year. On this day, people honour the girl children of the family and make them feel special. While everyone celebrates the daughters today, it is a constant query to know when is the observance of Son's Day. There are numerous days which are dedicated to the celebration of daughter and son respectively. National Son's Day is celebrated on March 4 while some people say it is marked on September 28. So maybe the location differs but the entire idea is to celebrate the boy children.

Just like Daughters' Day that honours all girls, Sons Day is meant for the boys. It is about making them feel special and tell them how and what important role they play in the larger society. These observances have different dates in different countries. There is a collective observance that celebrates both the daughter and sons. So a National Son and Daughter’s Day is marked on August 11 every year. National Sons Day 2021 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Status Video, Quotes, Facebook Messages and SMS to Wish Happy Son’s Day.

National Sons Day is marked to recognize the special importance of raising sons. Sons too grow up to be future fathers, leaders and role models. So it stresses on the importance of raising boys and providing them with a safe environment to learn. This day also honours those parents who are raising sons. So the dates can differ globally and the exact details about who started this observance is not known yet. But there are two major dates that observe this day, March 4 and September 28 for Sons Day.

