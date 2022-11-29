Subrahmanya Sashti is a Hindu festival marked on the sixth day or the Shasthi Tithi during the bright fortnight of the moon in the holy month of Margashira as per the traditional Hindu calendar. The occasion is also known as Skanda Sashti, dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya or Lord Skanda, the son of Lord Shiva. Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 falls on Tuesday, 29 November. Here's our collection of Happy Subrahmanya Sashti 2022 greetings, Happy Skanda Sashti 2022 wishes, HD images, SMS and messages. Soorasamharam 2022 Date in Tamil Nadu: Know About Skanda Sashti Viratham, Significance and Celebrations Related to Six-Day Festival.

