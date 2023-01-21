Thai Amavasya is the no-moon day that falls in the Tamil month of Thai when people perform special prayers and offerings are made to the departed souls. The highly pious observance holds great importance in Tamil culture. Thai Amavasya 2023 will be marked on Saturday, 21 January. The occasion is purely devoted to paying gratitude and respecting dead ancestors - siblings, parents and other relatives. There is a widespread belief that on Thai Amavasya day, the souls of the dead visit to bless their relations on earth. Here's our collection of Thai Amavsya 2023 messages, images, quotes, HD wallpapers, Facebook Status Pictures and SMS. Thai Amavasai 2023 Date: Know History, Significance, Rituals and How This Day for Offering Prayers to the Ancestors Is Observed.

