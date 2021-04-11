Ugadi 2021 will be celebrated on April 13. One of the most important aspects of celebrating the new year of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana is to prepare Ugadi Pachadi. It is a drink made out of a mixture of Neem Buds/Flowers, Jaggery, Raw Mango etc. It is said that each of the flavours explains the essence of our lives.

Ugadi Pachadi Recipe Video:

