Vishu Ashamsakal! Vishu is a springtime festival that is celebrated in the Southern states of Kerala. It marks the first day of the astronomical year, so Lord Vishnu and his avatar Lord Krishna is worshipped on the day of Vishu. This year, Vishu 2023 will be observed on Thursday, April 15. It marks Malayalam New Year or Kerala New Year. The festival begins at sunrise with a religious offering for the upcoming year. People wish each other with traditional "Vishu Ashamsakal" greeings, which means "best wishes." Have a look at our compilation of Vishu Ashamsakal 2023 images, Happy Vishu 2023 festive quotes, Happy Malayalam New Year 2023 greetings and Kerala New Year SMS that you can download and share with your loved ones!

