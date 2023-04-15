Vishu 2023 will be celebrated on April 15 across Kerala and is a spring festival celebrating the Hindu vernal equinox. Vishu is usually celebrated on April 14 or 15 and coincides with the commemoration of the Solar New Year in various parts of the country. People often prepare a delicious Sadya, set up Vishu Kani, and give younger kids money or gifts to celebrate Vishu. In addition, sharing Happy Vishu 2023 wishes and messages, Vishu 2023 greetings, Happy Vishu images and wallpapers, and Vishu Kani quotes and sayings. Happy Vishu 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Vishu, from Sanskrit Viṣuvam, literally means 'equal', and it connoted the spring equinox celebration in the past. While Vishu is technically celebrated 24 days after the observance of the Spring Equinox on March 21, this delay is due to the precision of equinoxes. On the occasion of Vishu, people often set up an elaborate platter of fruits, vegetables, gold jewellery and money that captures their wealth and prosperity and displays it in a mirror. It is believed that waking up at dawn and looking at this Vishu Kani will bring all the prosperity and wealth one deserves. Vishu 2023 Sweet Dishes: From Unniyappam to Ela Ada, Delicious Recipes To Relish on Kerala New Year (Watch Videos).

As we celebrate Vishu 2023, here are some Happy Vishu 2023 wishes and messages, Vishu 2023 greetings, Happy Vishu images and wallpapers, and Vishu Kani quotes and sayings. Happy Vishu 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures you can share online.

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vishu! This New Year, Let's Leave Old Sorrows Behind and Start Anew With Fresh Hope.

Happy Malayalam New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vishu Is a Time for New Beginnings. Wish You and Your Family a Year Full of Happiness.

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Fill Your Life With Good Thoughts, Better Intentions and Great Joy. Happy Vishu.

Happy Kerala New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You See the Vishukani and Tuck Into the Sadhya, Remember To Let Go of Old Grudges and See the Good in People. Wish You a Blessed Vishu.

Vishu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Gifted With All the Power and Positivity You Need To Make Your Dreams a Reality. I Wish You a Happy Vishu.

The festivities around Vishu are mainly limited to Kerala, and many people who hail from the state continue to spread the joy of this festival. However, this day is a public holiday in various other parts of the country as well, on account of other similar festivities like Baisakhi and the Solar New Year. Here’s hoping you have a Happy and prosperous Vishu 2023!

