Happy World Lion Day! This conservation day was first observed in 2013 when Dereck and Beverly Joubert from Big Cat Initiative and National Geographic realised that preservation of lions should be brought into light. The 'King of Jungle' have become endangered due to various natural and human actions that have increased their danger of extinction. As World Lion Day 2022 is being observed on August 10, Wednesday, know about the five most endangered species of lions that need urgent saving before they go extinct. World Lion Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: Netizens Raise Awareness About the ‘King of the Jungle’ Sharing Quotes, Greetings, Photos and Wallpapers!

Barbary Lion or Atlas Lion

West African Lion

Asiatic Lion

Katanga Lion

Northeast Congo Lion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)