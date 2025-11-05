Panic over a supposed “lion” sighted in Irish woodlands has been put to rest. The "lion" roaming in Ireland turned out to be a Newfoundland dog with a very unfortunate and weird haircut. The drama began when a video showing a lion-like creature wandering near Mountshannon in Clare County went viral on social media. The video sparked wild theories and even AI hoax claims. After some light detective work, Gardaí from Killaloe confirmed that the creature was, in fact, ‘Mouse’, a friendly Newfoundland well known in the area. What many mistook for a mane was simply the result of a creative grooming session. "Mystery solved! Turns out the “lion” spotted roaming Clare was just a Newfoundland dog with a fresh haircut! Gardaí from Killaloe have concluded that the recent video of a “lion like” animal roaming around the woods in East Clare is in fact the very friendly dog named ‘Mouse’," Irish Guards wrote on X. Fact Check: Did Escaped Monkeys in Mississippi Carry Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID? Tulane University Refutes Claim.

Police in Ireland have solved the mystery of reports of a "lion-like" animal spotted roaming the woods in County Clare, concluding the creature was a Newfoundland dog named Mouse with a lion’s mane haircut. pic.twitter.com/Z12GVmxwNQ — ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2025

Mystery solved! Turns out the “lion” spotted roaming Clare was just a Newfoundland dog with a fresh haircut! Gardaí from Killaloe have concluded that the recent video of a “lion like” animal roaming around the woods in East Clare is in fact the very friendly dog named ‘Mouse’. pic.twitter.com/xjlms0nNaY — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 4, 2025

