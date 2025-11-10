US President Donald Trump touched down at Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions on Sunday, November 9, in Landover, Maryland, and made waves even before kickoff when his aircraft, Air Force One, performed a dramatic flyover of Northwest Stadium. The moment was captured on stadium screens and social media alike. The appearance coincided with the NFL’s “Salute to Service” game honouring veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Meanwhile, a video of US Air Force One performing a flypast over the stadium has surfaced on social media. Donald Trump Says US Government Shutdown ‘Getting Close to Ending’ (Watch Video).

Air Force One flies over Northwest Stadium during the Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions game! 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0pajnpc3bj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 9, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just did an EPIC flyover on Air Force One during the Lions vs. Commanders NFL game near DC 47 made an INCREDIBLY low pass 🔥 This game is dedicated to US service members, veterans, and their families. A lot of patriots are there today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a8OspfnPXi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 9, 2025

