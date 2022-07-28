Happy World Nature Conservation Day 2022! As the global day is being observed worldwide on July 28, Thursday, it's apparent that you must realise the importance of nature and how it's crucial to promote a healthy environment for a sustainable living. As responsible citizens, it's our duty to conserve the nature and its species to ensure a reliable future for all the members of the environmental ecosystem. So, celebrate World Nature Conservation Day 2022 with these inspirational quotes, WhatsApp messages & HD wallpapers that you can send to highlight the importance of this global day. Scroll down to download the images now! International Tiger Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the Global Observance for Tiger Conservation!

#WorldNatureConservationDay World Nature Conservation Day 2022: World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 every year. The objective is to spread awareness regarding the preservation of nature and biodiversity for a healthy environment pic.twitter.com/RDvHWSoILD — P K Gupta (@PKGupta6201) July 28, 2022

I extend my heartiest greetings to all on World Nature Conservation Day. Let us take pledge once again to work unfailingly towards conservation of Mother Nature for protecting the environment and sustaining all forms of life on earth. — SAYEED AFRIDI SARKAR (পাপ্পু) (@SAYEEDAFRIDISA2) July 28, 2022

#Earth conserves #water in it for you....#trees stores carbon in them for you....#Oceans conserves aquatic #animals in them for you..... don't you think that it's your #duty to conserve this #nature which belongs to you. Happy world nature conservation day.🙂#PETA #r4today — Bhavya Bhardwaj (@minaal_bhardwaj) July 28, 2022

