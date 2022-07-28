International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is observed annually on July 29 to raise awareness about the endangered big cats. Increasing deforestation, illegal hunting and poaching have led to habitat loss, due to which the tiger population has reduced significantly worldwide, making these wildlife gems an endangered species. Yes, tigers are nearing extinction and it's a fact one cannot deny. It's high time that we realise our responsibility toward conserving such species to ensure their protection and survival. International Tiger Day was first created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to spread the word about these incredible creatures' importance and bring to light the need to save them from extinction. Ahead of the International Tiger Day 2022 celebrations, let us learn more about this important event.

International Tiger Day 2022 Date

As mentioned above, World Tiger Day 2022 will be observed on July 29, Friday. Ensure that you do your part by making efforts to protect tigers. After all, these endangered animals need your help, and you must try hard to support them by understanding their needs and protecting them from the dangers. 'Tiger State' Madhya Pradesh Records Death of 27 Big Cats in 2022, Highest in Country.

History and Significance of World Tiger Day 2022

International Tiger Day was first celebrated in 2010 when it was recognised at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The call for action came in response to the shocker that 97% of all the tigers had disappeared in the last century, keeping just 3,900 alive in the global scenario. Therefore, the representatives from 13 countries announced that the tiger-populated countries would take immediate steps to double the number of wild tigers by 2022. Since then, efforts have been taken to halt the decline of tigers who are on the brink of extinction. International Tiger Day or World Tiger Day sheds light on the fact and makes people aware of how crucial it is for them to take just one step ahead in ensuring that the tiger population doesn't face any further downfall. Thus, Tiger Day aims to protect and expand the tiger habitat by spreading awareness of the need for conservation. India Lost 329 Tigers in 3 Years, Including 29 Due to Poaching, Says MoS Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Lok Sabha.

On this day, concerned global citizens raise funds for a tiger charity and take over social media to bring online cognisance about the dreary situation and how people can do their part to do some good to the tiger population. Since 2010, efforts have been taken to put down practices that promote the conservation of tigers worldwide. The adoption schemes put up by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) boosted this process. The organisation also monitored tiger movements, reduced poaching and raised awareness about their vital role in keeping up with the food chain and the entire ecosystem. You can either participate in such projects or take a step forward by spreading knowledge to people unaware of their threats to ensure that the tiger's end's not near. Even media content such as videos, infographics and exciting write-ups can be shared to ensure that the tiger's future is not in negligent hands but is taken up by the more sensible and dedicated hands.

