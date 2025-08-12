In a shocking incident, a couple was brutally assaulted inside Pepper’s Pizza in Prahlad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur after the woman’s brother and his friends stormed the café, angered by seeing her with her boyfriend. CCTV video shows the couple enjoying their time at Pepper's Pizza in Hapur. However, their time together is ruined when the girl's brother arrives at the pizza place with friends and assaults both. The clip shows the men beating the youth with rods, kicks, and punches, while the brother repeatedly slapped his sister when she tried to intervene. Hapur: Wife Catches Husband Red-Handed With Girlfriend at Restaurant in UP, Thrashes Woman in Front of Crowd as Husband Flees Scene; Video Goes Viral.

Youth Beaten Up With Iron Rod by Girlfriend’s Brother at Pepper’s Pizza in Hapur

#हापुड़ के पिज्जा कैफे में एक प्रेमी जोड़ा डेट पर पहुंचा था. पिज्जा का टुकड़ा हलक में नहीं उतरा और प्रेमिका का भाई गुंडे लेकर आ गया प्रेमी को लोहे की रॉड से जमकर पीटा और फिर उसे अपने साथ ले गया भाई ने बहिन की भी जमकर पिटाई की pic.twitter.com/sIEObzHxhh — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) August 12, 2025

