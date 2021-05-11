COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against B.1.617 Variant of Coronavirus, Classified as Variant of Concern, Says WHO

Based on what WHO knows so far as per discussions with experts globally, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics continue to be effective against B.1.617 variant (of COVID-19), which WHO has classified as a variant of concern: WHO Representative to India, Dr Roderico H Ofrin pic.twitter.com/UtoDl6eRu2 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

