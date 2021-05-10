Proning as self-care for COVID-19 symptoms has been suggested by PIB for easier breathing and oxygenation. Proning is a popular position to help people with respiratory ailments. Proning position is again helping amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people struggle to breathe as people infected with coronavirus or are in isolation at home, occasionally complain of shortness of breath.

Proning for self-care if you have #COVID19 symptoms ✅Makes breathing easier ✅Helps if oxygen saturation goes below 94 ❎Avoid proning for an hour after meals ❎Avoid proning in conditions like pregnancy, cardiac conditions#Unite2FightCorona #StaySafevvv pic.twitter.com/Y8cG3qDkET — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 10, 2021

