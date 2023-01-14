Who is going to be the next Miss Universe? Can India win consecutively with the reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu (winner of Miss Universe 2021) crowning Miss Universe India 2022 Divita Rai as her successor? Big questions are asked, but we will have to wait just a little longer. The stage is all set for the 71st Miss Universe, or Miss Universe 2022. The annual beauty pageant organised by the United States and Thailand-based Miss Universe Organization and currently owned by JKN Global Group will take place at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, on January 14, 2023. With that said, what time will Miss Universe 2022 final be telecast in India and the rest of the world? Here's everything on Miss Universe 2022 live streaming online in IST (Indian Standard Time), GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) and EST (Eastern Standard Time). You can check TV channels in India and bring live telecast of Miss Universe 2022 final coverage.

Miss Universe 2022 Final Date and Time in IST, EST and GMT

The 71st annual competition of Miss Universe, Miss Universe 2022, will be taking place on January 14, 2023, at 8.00 pm EST (Friday). In India, viewers can watch Miss Universe 2022 final on January 15, 2023, at 6.30 am IST (Saturday). Fans and followers of the beauty pageant in the United Kingdom can catch the live coverage on January 15, 2023, at 1.00 am GMT.

Miss Universe 2022 Final Venue

Miss Universe 2022, or the 71st Miss Universe pageant, is to be held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. The previous edition was held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

Miss Universe 2022 Final Live Streaming Online

Viewers in India can watch Miss Universe 2022 live streaming online on Miss Universe's official Facebook and YouTube channels. You can also watch it on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels. Apart from these options, you can also catch all the Miss Universe 2022 final coverage on VIACOM 18-owned Voot.

Who is Going to Host Miss Universe 2022?

Miss Universe 2022 is going to script history with an all-female presentation panel. Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo will host the main competition, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Zuri Hall will serve as backstage correspondents.

Millions of viewers and supporters of the 86 candidates will wait with bated breath till the end of the competition for winner's name. With all these beautiful and confident contestants putting their best foot forward, it will be interesting to see who wins the Miss Universe 2022 crown. Till then, stay glued to LatestLY for all the updates on the exciting beauty pageant.

