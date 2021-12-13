Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram on Monday (December 13) and dropped some super hot pictures of herself in white strapless bikini. The actress can be seen flaunting her sexy toned and tanned body in the images. While sharing the sun-kissed pictures she wrote, "There’s no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean."

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)