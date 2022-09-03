Google Trends Shared a list of the most trending items for sale ahead of this labor day weekend. The list includes mattresses, cars, TVs, Laptops, and Mobile Phones. Labor day is a federal holiday in the US that is celebrated on the first Monday of September month every year.

Check tweet:

#LaborDayWeekend is upon us, and that means sales. What items are you looking to snag this Labor Day? pic.twitter.com/iEDRJYG5dt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) September 2, 2022

