R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 on January 15 morning at a ceremony in New Orleans. R’Bonney is a fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor and is currently the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola. For the final question round of Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney was asked, "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?” Here is what Miss USA 2022 replied as answer to the final question that sealed her fate. She responded, “Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, (having) been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I'm cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds (in) other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change." She was crowned Miss Universe 2022 by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu who won the crown in 2021. Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel Crowning Moment Video: Watch Harnaaz Sandhu Crown United States Beauty Queen As Her Successor.

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel's Winning Answer at Beauty Pageant:

USA's top 3 answer! The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/i7Ol0mPGFc — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

