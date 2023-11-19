It is with regret that Miss Universe China, Qi Jia, will not be able to participate in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe due to unforeseen visa problems. Despite the organizing committee's prompt efforts in applying for visa procedures upon her coronation announcement, delays in the issuance process resulted in Qi Jia's late arrival in El Salvador. Unfortunately, this setback caused her to miss crucial pre-finale competitions, ultimately leading to her decision to step down as the Chinese representative this year. Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know All About Miss Universe 2023 India Contestant From Her Career to Stunning Photos and Videos From Beauty Pageant.

View Miss Universe 2023 Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)