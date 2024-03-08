The Ambanis celebrate in style! After the successful pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the family (parivaar) posed for a joyous photo. Reliance Foundation shared the picture on social media, showcasing Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha, Akash, Shloka Mehta, and others in the fashionable frame. The click also featured the soon-to-be-wed couple, Radhika Merchant and Anant, all looking resplendent in traditional Indian attire. However, it was their pet pooch, Happy, who stole the show in the group photo! A picture-perfect moment indeed! Mukesh Ambani Calls Shah Rukh Khan Anant Ambani's 'Godfather' During His Son's Jamnagar Pre-wedding Event (Watch Video).

The Ambanis Pose Together

Ambani family and their furry family member ‘Happy’, strike a relaxed pose at the successful completion of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika which started with Anna Seva for nearby village communities, followed by three day festivities with friends and family and… pic.twitter.com/IIHPr6Q177 — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) March 8, 2024

