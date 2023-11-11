Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Dr Ruth Westheimer, the renowned 95-year-old author and sex therapist, as New York's Ambassador to Loneliness. In a historic move, Dr Westheimer becomes the first person in the US to hold this honorary position dedicated to addressing issues of loneliness. Her expertise in human connections and empathy is expected to bring a unique perspective to combating social isolation in the state. Plane Collision Averted in New York Video: Narrow Escape for Passengers as Two Planes Nearly Collide at New LaGuardia Airport Forcing One to Abort Landing.

New York's Ambassador to Loneliness

Meet New York's first ever "Ambassador to Loneliness": Dr. Ruth. pic.twitter.com/EY5iMR2Fok — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) November 9, 2023

First US Ambassador to Loneliness

INBOX: @GovKathyHochul announced today the appointment of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the 95-year-old noted author and sex therapist, as the nation’s first Ambassador to Loneliness. pic.twitter.com/8Tdcvp9JfC — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) November 9, 2023

