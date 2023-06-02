At the last moment, one passenger airplane had to abort landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York after two passenger flights almost collided. A video of the narrow escape has been doing rounds on social media. Further details are awaited. US Plane Collision: Two Planes Collide in Midair Over Lake Hartridge in Florida, One Dead.

Plane Collision Averted in New York Video

BREAKING: 2 passenger planes nearly collide at New York's LaGuardia Airport, forcing one plane to abort landing at the last moment pic.twitter.com/BthWOST6gv — BNO News (@BNONews) June 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)