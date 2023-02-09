From fighting baddies on the screen to now, doing the skincare routine together, Bollywood’s hit jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are setting major goals. Riding high on the success of their latest release, the all-time blockbuster Pathaan, the pair recently gave a glimpse of their personal lives on Instagram. Deepika, who has newly forayed into premium skincare, had her favourite co-star join in to try out the products. The duo, who share an unmissable chemistry and friendship, was adorable in this video as Deepika turned into a beauty guru for SRK. They follow the three steps of the skincare routine, cleansing, toning and moisturising using the products. What makes the video more special is King Khan’s questions and his commentary on the products and skincare routine, especially when the duo discusses sunscreen and hydration. Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Talks About Shah Rukh Khan's Action Scenes At The Success Event, Says ‘I Think That Is The Most Underrated Quality of Him’.

Watch Video of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Doing The Skincare Routine!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)