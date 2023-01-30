Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Deepika Padukone's latest release 'Pathaan' in which she stars opposite megastar Shah Rukh Khan has set the box office on fire ever since its release. During a recent success event of the film, she spoke about the movie and revealed the most underrated quality of her co-star.

At the event, where John Abraham and director Sidharth Anand were also present when John was asked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh in the film's fight sequences, he showered praises on him saying, "I am actually surprised that why he didn't become an action star earlier because he is so good in action and is so flexible."

Adding to this Deepika chipped in and spoke about Shah Rukh's most underrated quality. She said, "This is one of the most underrated qualities about him, action is like dance, it's all about choreography and it's all about precision, timing and you have to have the presence of mind when you do action and he does it so well."

The actor continued, "Of course, he does it in an action movie but he does it even when you are not doing an action movie. His presence of mind and surroundings is something we all have learnt from him."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 alongside the superstar in 'Om Shanti Om'. Following that she again worked with SRK in 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year', with all of the films proving to be successful at the box office.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film and has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office which took the film's total gross collection to Rs 542 crore.

In India, the Hindi version of the film minted Rs 58.50 crore on its fifth day and became the fastest Hindi film to hit the Rs 250 crore mark. (ANI)

