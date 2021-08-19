Hollywood actress Gal Gadot gave her fans a quick peek into her backstage where the supermom is seen pumping breast milk while sitting on the chair. The 36-year-old Gadot shared pictures on Instagram which read, ‘Just Me, backstage, being a mom.’ Gal Gadot is married to be a real estate developer Yaron Varsano since 2008 and has three daughters Alma Varsano (born 2011), Maya Varsano (born 2017) and a month old Daniella Varsano (born June 29, 2021).

View Pics of Supermom Gal Gadot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot is seen wearing a white robe and has a cape draped while she is pumping her breast milk as her makeup and hair are being done.

