A 9-year-old girl from Kushalnagar, Hrithiksha who lost her mother to deadly coronavirus has appealed to find and return her mom’s mobile phone which went missing after her death from a district COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri, Karnataka. She has written an emotional open letter to the Kodagu deputy commissioner, the MLA, and the staff of the district COVID-19 hospital urging them to return the mobile. Take a look:

Hrithiksha, daughter of a daily wage worker in Kushalnagar, lost her mother to Covid-19 on May 16. She is requesting people who might have taken her mother’s mobile at Covid hospital in Madikeri to give it back. She says that mobile has a lot of memories of her mother. pic.twitter.com/5N5aLLjJgt — Kodagu Connect (@KodaguConnect) May 23, 2021

