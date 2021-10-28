Mumbai, October 28: A spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha recently made a false claim that India got independence on "99-year lease". Ruchi Pathak, speaking at The Lallantop’s Uttar Pradesh election special show in Jhansi, claimed that India is not completely independent, and the erstwhile British Empire gave India its independence on a "99-year lease". Her claims triggered a series of jokes and memes on social media. Check out them below.

Jokes on 'India got independence on 99-year lease':

After 99 year lease expires, do we all become citizens of England? 🤔🤔 Whatsapp University? — Rukshmanii kumari (@KumariRukshmani) October 27, 2021

India's freedom is on lease of 99 years and the performance of modi government is making it sure that Britishers come back before the completion of 99 years.😭 — Godzilla (@BabaGodzillaJi) October 27, 2021

Lease agreement thik se padiye Modiji..😂 https://t.co/VJGIhwGTw5 — India Against Fascism (@FascismIndia) October 28, 2021

