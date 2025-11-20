Police are investigating the death of Philippine model, adult star and social media influencer Gina Lima, who was found unresponsive inside her condominium in Barangay Katipunan on Monday, November 17, 2025. Her former boyfriend, Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, died a day later allegedly by suicide, authorities revealed. According to the La Loma Police, Ronquillo discovered that Gina was not breathing when he woke up beside her. She was later taken to the Quezon City General Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. A preliminary report listed cardiorespiratory problems as the possible cause of her death. Details about foul play have not been shared yet. On Tuesday (November 18), the police confirmed that Ronquillo died after an alleged suicide attempt. He was rushed to the Quezon City Hospital, where he was revived but died later. They are currently awaiting medical findings in Ronquillo’s passing. Iris Hsieh Aka Nurse Goddess Dies at 31: Taiwanese Influencer Found Dead in Kuala Lumpur Hotel Bathtub; Police Reclassify Case As Murder, Rapper Namewee Arrested – Reports.

Influencer Gina Lima and Ex Ivan Cezar Ronquillo Die a Day Apart in Mysterious Circumstances

