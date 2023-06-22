Sylvester daCunha, the mind behind the ‘utterly butterly delicious’ ad campaign, passed away on Tuesday. Along with coming up with the catchphrase, daCunha also created the ‘Amul Girl,’ who has since featured on the covers of practically all of the company's advertising campaigns. As soon as the news of his demise spread, netizens started pouring heartfelt messages and posts on social media to pay tribute to the iconic advertising genius. Sylvester daCunha Dies: Advertising Genius Behind 'Amul Girl' Passes Away in Mumbai.

Utterly Creative Person!

Legacy Forever!

Amul Girl in Tears!

Go Well!

Timeless!

Huge Loss!

 

