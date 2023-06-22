Sylvester daCunha, the mind behind the ‘utterly butterly delicious’ ad campaign, passed away on Tuesday. Along with coming up with the catchphrase, daCunha also created the ‘Amul Girl,’ who has since featured on the covers of practically all of the company's advertising campaigns. As soon as the news of his demise spread, netizens started pouring heartfelt messages and posts on social media to pay tribute to the iconic advertising genius. Sylvester daCunha Dies: Advertising Genius Behind 'Amul Girl' Passes Away in Mumbai.

Utterly Creative Person!

Sylvester daCunha- The man behind the iconic Amul girl passed away yesterday. He created the girl in 1967 and she became the sole reason for Amul's great marketing. My Homage to the utterly creative person🙏🏻#AmulGirl pic.twitter.com/flez3RJGOf — प्रणय:🇮🇳 (@Haanji_Pranay) June 22, 2023

Legacy Forever!

Sylvestor daCunha, the doyen of Indian advertising who presented us the #AmulGirl in 1966 has passed away….. The little girl in her polka dotted dress & smile will keep his legacy alive forever… RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/We5ZxAsADg — Roopa Mishra (@RoopaMishra77) June 22, 2023

Amul Girl in Tears!

#AmulGirl in tears for the first time.. Rest in peace #SylvesterdaCunha 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YOLgUzhJmM — Arun Rane ॐ (@ArunRane9) June 22, 2023

Go Well!

Sylvester daCunha creator of Amul Girl no more !! His creations have been a household delight for ages. Go well ! Cheese 🧀🙏🙏 #AmulGirl #SylvesterdaCunha @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/4IgPfmxanv — Dr Ansuman Das (@ansumandas202) June 22, 2023

Timeless!

Let us take a moment of silence to honor and pay our respects to Sylvester daCunha, the creator of #AmulGirl, one of India's most beloved and enduring icons. May he rest in peace. His creation will remain a timeless Lovemark in #Branding for generations to come. #iconicbrands pic.twitter.com/tvhyoU9Gg9 — Paresh Choudhury (@PareshCh1) June 22, 2023

Huge Loss!

Irrepairable Loss 💔 Sad to hear about the passing of #SylvesterdaCunha Sir 🙏🏼🙏🏼💐 A legendary creative genius who gave us the iconic #AmulGirl, a much loved symbol of pure, warmth, wit and social commentary. You Sir, will always legacy continue to inspire and bring smiles to… pic.twitter.com/XgKQyZE6yp — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 22, 2023

