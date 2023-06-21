Sylvester daCunha, the man behind the 'Amul Girl' is no more. The latter reportedly passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Sylvester daCunha, along with Usha Katrak and cartoonist Eustace Fernandes, launched the Amul campaign in 1966. Despite being a renowned account, the advertisements were formal and kept to the straightforward objective of selling butter. Rishi Sunak Becomes New UK Prime Minister: Amul Congratulates Britain’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister With Creative Topical.

Sylvester daCunha Dies

Very sorry to inform about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night at Mumbai A doyen of Indian advertising industry who was associated with Amul since 1960s. The Amul family joins in mourning this sad loss @RahuldaCunha ॐ Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cuac1K6FSo — Jayen Mehta (@Jayen_Mehta) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)