A 22-year-old YouTuber Annabelle Ham died on July 15. According to her family, Annabelle Ham passed away after experiencing "an epileptic event". They did not shed more light on the cause of her death. "Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven," her family wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram page. "She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her," the added. Annabelle Ham was a student of Kennesaw State University and had 73,000 Instagram followers and 78,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. Keenan Cahill, YouTube Star, Dies at 27 After Open Heart Surgery.

