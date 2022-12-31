Keenan Cahill breathed his last on December 29 following open-heart surgery that took place on December 15, revealed his family. He was aged 27. The American YouTuber and internet sensation had become popular for lip-syncing hit music songs. Barbara Walters, Emmy Award-Winning TV Journalist, Dies at 93.

Keenan Cahill Passes Away

YouTube star Keenan Cahill has died after open heart surgery, his family says. He was 27 - WGN pic.twitter.com/ABabzN1ZS4 — BNO News (@BNONews) December 30, 2022

