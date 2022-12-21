Argentina’s Angel di Maria’s wife Jorgelina Cardoso has revealed some texts between the two prior to Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 win, where Di Maria stated in the screenshot that he knew Argentina would become champions. He said, “I will be the champion, love. It’s written. I’ll score a goal because it’s written like Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be champions. Because 26 of us who’re here and the family of each one deserve it.” View these chats between the two below. Messi’s Interview as a Kid Goes Viral; Netizens Are Overwhelmed by the Argentina Player’s Humble Beginnings (Watch Video).

Angel Di Maria’s Wife Shares Screenshot

Di Maria to his wife before the final: “I will be the champion love. It’s written. I’ll score a goal. Because it’s written like Maracana and Wembley. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be champions. Because 26 of us who’re here and the family of each one deserve it” pic.twitter.com/7Giqc3QS6g — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 20, 2022

