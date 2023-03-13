A bride in Assam called off her wedding when she saw that the groom and his father were intoxicated to a level they could not even stand. The groom was seen sleeping during the rituals of the marriage ceremony. According to a report published in India Today, the girl's father has lodged a complaint at Nalbari Sardar Police station. Moreover, the bride's decision was supported by the village head and the police. Uttar Pradesh: Groom Refuses to Marry Over Bride’s Poor Marks in Class 12 Examination in Kannauj, Complaint Lodged.

Assam Bride Refuses To Marry Drunk Groom

