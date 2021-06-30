Today in bizarre news, a childcare chain in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, instructed parents in Australia to ask for consent before they change their baby's nappy. Social media erupted with hilarious reactions upon hearing the news. See tweets;

Parents are being urged to ask for their baby's permission before they change their nappy. A national childcare chain is encouraging more mothers and fathers to ask for consent and show respect right from birth. https://t.co/sxSiGaptp6 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/slJ0bSYt4J — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) June 29, 2021

He might be on to something

Throughout our planets history there have been a number of extinction level events that have allowed life to reset. After reading this post, I believe now is a good time for another. — Ay Murkel. (@MurkelGav10) June 29, 2021

That's a good question

It appears you have pooped in your nappy, may I change it? (2 year old NOOOOO) runs away. Ok mate well who's going to deal with the nappy rash then? — ❤Eliza❤ (@mrselizajean) June 29, 2021

That took a dark turn

The baby didn't consent to be conceived either. Stop having unprotected sex without taking consent from the unborn baby! 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤 — 𝕯𝖗. DMCAed 𝕭𝖆𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖓 (@Our_Levodopa) June 29, 2021

We wait for answers

What if the kid doesn't give permission, do you refuse to change its dirty nappy until it does? Then the parent gets in trouble? pic.twitter.com/PUjCxVoaTH — Robyn Vaux (@RV_27) June 29, 2021

Couldn't agree more

This is a joke. The world has gone mad. — TheCat (@asiagocat) June 29, 2021

