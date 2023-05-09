The wildlife never fails to astound us. In a recent viral video, a baby gorilla can be seen meeting its father for the first time. Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer posted the video on Twitter. It has received over 64k views yet. The clip depicts a newborn gorilla attempting to understand while carefully stroking its father's face. The infant simply keeps gazing at and stroking the father's face as the video goes on. Dog and Baby Monkey Share Unlikely Friendship, Watch Cute Video.

Baby Gorilla Meets Father For the First Time

Baby Gorilla meets the Father for the first time💕 pic.twitter.com/bLOf0892jE — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 7, 2023

