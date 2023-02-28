British TV adventurer Bear Grylls tweeted a memory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 27). PM Modi participated in the popular adventure show, 'Man vs Wild', on the Discovery channel in 2019. He captioned a picture in which both can be seen drenched and standing in the water holding a blue raft, which apparently was leaking. They smelled elephant dung and experienced the rain of Jim Corbett, Uttrakhand. PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi (Watch Video).

Bear Grylls Shares Memory With PM Narendra Modi While On From Man Vs Wild

Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking… 🤪☔️🌊 #India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN pic.twitter.com/9AZfRvWpKW — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 27, 2023

