The Guinness World Record for the longest personal name is owned by a German man who passed away on 24 October 1997, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA, as verified on 1 January 2021. The man's moniker has 747 characters with 27 different kinds of names each starting with a different letter of the English alphabet. The name starts as Hubert Blaine and then check out the tweet to read the rest. Eye-Popping Talent! Farthest Eyeball Pop Guinness World Record Set By Brazilian Man Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita; Watch Video of The Unusual Skill.

Continue Reading..

the longest personal name is 747 characters long and we've had to put it into a picture because we don't have enough characters in one tweet he more commonly went by Hubert Blaine Wolfe­schlegel­stein­hausen­berger­dorff Sr. pic.twitter.com/3q5sxOZZVZ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)