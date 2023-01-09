We can confidently say that birds are dinosaur descendants, though palaeontologists are still puzzled about how this incredible evolutionary event occurred. Now a complete fossilized skeleton of a bird that lived in what is today China around 120 million years ago might help clarify critical steps in the transformation process, presenting a more archaic, dinosaur-like head atop a body that has more in common with modern birds. The fascinating, newly found fossil, named Cratonavis zhui, may provide important insights into the evolution of modern birds. During excavations conducted in northern China, researchers discovered the body print of Cratonavis, the bird with a dinosaur head. The result shows that the shape of the Cratonavis skull is almost the same as that of dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex, and not like a bird's. Creepy Fish With Puffy Mouth Caught By Russian Fisherman! Netizens Say The Bizarre Sea Creature Looks Like The Kardashians (Watch Viral Video).

