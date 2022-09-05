India vs Pakistan rivalry is far from over. Because we are not talking about the cricket matches played in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament. Hashtag biryani has been trending for a while now, and the reason is none other than Jimin of BTS. Yes, Jimin-ssi has got biryani to become a hot topic of discussion on social media platforms, be it Twitter or Instagram. Guess it is bound to happen if one of the members of the planet’s biggest boy bands identifies biryani as ‘Indian food.’ It so happened that Jimin, while interacting with one of his fans on Weverse, replied, knowing biryani to be an ‘Indian food.’ And this comment got Desi ARMYs super stoked. With biryani being a much-loved dish enjoyed in countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, ARMYs from other nations are left with a heavy heart following Jimin's comment about biryani as Indian food. They have been sharing funny memes, GIFs, and tweets, and you have got to check out their hilarious reactions.

The Comment That Got Biryani Trending

OH MY GOD,,,,,,JIMIN KNOWS BIRYANI KSKSKSKSMSMSMSMMSMS ILL DIE HAPPILY NOW pic.twitter.com/nBYPDmhBR0 — ☼˖☽ (@realkoomi) September 4, 2022

HeeHawww

Jimin called biryani indian Op is Bangladeshi Meanwhile Pakistani armys: pic.twitter.com/PzfieDmxc8 — Sam pd⁷ (ᵛ ˣ ᵛᵒᵍᵘᵉ ᵏ ) (@Amajinius) September 4, 2022

India vs Pakistan 2.0

Jimin mentioned biryani and le Desi armys : pic.twitter.com/72u4tflU5y — 민𝓢𝓾𝓺𝓪 ⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭💜👽 (@RareArmy1) September 4, 2022

Waah Bhai Waah

since jimin knows what biryani is & where it is from… here i present him mistaking paneer for tofu.. pic.twitter.com/J5TCprNjCV — mess⁷🥝 hanma villain era when? (@mysoulmess) September 4, 2022

Buh Byee, Off to Kitchen

going to the kitchen to make biryani for my husband, jiminpic.twitter.com/fkjQwa7vXN — bakery 🍞🍎 (@seokstalgic) September 4, 2022

Happiness is Jimin Knowing Biryani as 'Indian Food'

Le desis after jimin mentioned he knows about biryani pic.twitter.com/uPaS6bmd2I — Maira⁷🐋 (@ot7worldbts) September 4, 2022

My Heart My Heart

Desi armys after knowing that Jimin knows biryani : pic.twitter.com/WyyYaQaWrr — anju⁷✰ (slow cuz uni) (@jjksceo) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Jimin Be Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bts7_1213

