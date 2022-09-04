BTS member Jimin surprised his Indian fans as he took to his Weverse and he knew about the Indian cuisine from the list of recommendations. One of the BTS ARMYs suggest a Biryani and Jimin knew about it being an 'Indian Food'. This excited Desi ARMY and they were elated to know that the BTS star know about this Indian cuisine. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga First Look Out! Netflix India Shares BTS Glimpses of Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal’s Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

I went to bring the crispy mix for my chicken and came back seeing jimin commenting on chicken biryani https://t.co/2Q5B43gio6 — kav⁷ in the box (@taevtatae) September 4, 2022

He Knows About It!

biryani lovers! desis! we won! oh my god! jimin knows about my favorite dish!!! pic.twitter.com/vZhzX8hbLm — Sanjida⁷ | sexy nukim out now! (@myg7kosmos) September 4, 2022

