As BTS Jimin's 'Filter' becomes the most-streamed Korean solo audio track on Youtube, ARMY floods Twitter with congratulatory tweets! Fans cannot contain their happiness as they share Jimin pics, videos, wishes and greetings for Jimin.

ARMY Floods Twitter with Congratulatory Tweets:

"Filter" by Jimin is now officially the most streamed Korean solo official audio track in Youtube’s History 🎉 Congratulations Jimin 👏 RECORD BREAKING FILTER #RecordBreakerJimin pic.twitter.com/CPsT37dacp — Jimin International | SLOW (@JIMIN_INTL) April 10, 2021

Congratulations, Jimin!

yeayh Congratulations Jimin 🎉 we pround of you bby <3#FilterByJimin112Win pic.twitter.com/WhN4S1duyv — •Ayaツ|| kinda la (@ZZHRM00N) April 10, 2021

Yay!

Congratulations Jimin “Filter” has officially reached 112 #1’s on iTunes worldwide and the most streamed Korean Solo Song Audio in YouTube History And yoongi the first Korean soloist To surpassed 1B streams across his entire discography on spotify ! Yoonmin world domination !! pic.twitter.com/N9xC4A6pye — °”Aimee⁷ ♡’s rianne (@aimeemin11) April 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)