BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been taking the internet by storm with his swag and fashion sense that he showed off at the Men's Fashion Week in Paris. Taehyung was recently seen taking a twirl with pole dancing at Celine's after-party event in the city of love. The video of V's smooth moves has been going viral on social media, with Bangtan ARMY saying that Kim is "having the best time of his life around the world". BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Makes His Debut at the Paris Fashion Week in Enticing Red and Black Ensemble and Dazzling OTT Necklace; Watch Viral Videos & Pics.

Kim Taehyung Showing Off His Pole Dancing Skills

BTS' Kim Taehyung having fun swirling around the dancing pole at CELINE's After Party in Paris. ❤️pic.twitter.com/N6xmEohIsG — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) June 28, 2022

V Is A MOOD!

Happiness looks so good on kim taehyung 🥹 this is a freedom pic.twitter.com/YPsbQ8dblT — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)