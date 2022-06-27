ARMY's favourite and BTS' most fashionable member V aka Kim Taehyung, drew large public with his bewitching attire during the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris, France. Tae Tae was wearing a uber hot red leather jacket and layered it over a turtleneck black sequinned fitted top and black leather slim-fit pants. He paired up the entire wow-worthy look with a glittery necklace, a black leather belt, and matching dress shoes. Yet fans had not turned out for designer Hedi Slimane’s fashions, but for a glimpse of one of the world’s most adulated popstars, Kim Taehyung! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is Living The Paris Life! From Dapper Grey Suit To Striped Co-Ord Set, Tae Tae Treats ARMY With Frame-Worthy Photos on Instagram (See Pics).

It's Kim's World And We Are Living In It!

The Way V Walked- Ten On Ten

Bookmark This Collage, ARMY!

taehyung x celine fashion show pic.twitter.com/Kb43E9SmAw — bts fashion (@btsfashionhr) June 26, 2022

We Can't Get Enough Of V

Taehyung aka V at the Celine Men Spring/Summer runway show in Paris! #TAEHYUNGXCELINE#TaehyungInParispic.twitter.com/w1PTEyP8iF — ENFNTS TERRIBLES Magazine (@enfntsterribles) June 26, 2022

His Whole Look Screams 'HOT'

