A WhatsApp message is doing the rounds that claim the Government of India is giving INR 3,500 per month under the "Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana." The message asks people to register and seeks the recipient's details. The government's fact-checking agency, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), clarified that the Government of India is not running any such schemes. Centre Giving Away INR 46,715 As Aid to Every Citizen? PIB Fact Check Debunks WhatsApp Message.

Central Govt Giving INR 3,500 Allowance per Month Under ’Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana?

Have you also received a #WhatsApp forward claiming to provide ₹3⃣5⃣0⃣0⃣ per month under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana' by the Government of India ⁉️#PIBFactCheck ❌No such scheme is being run by the Government of India ✔️Never click on any suspicious links ‼️ pic.twitter.com/g42Fnhl0qD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)