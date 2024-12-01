A message is going viral on WhatsApp that claims the Ministry of Finance is offering financial aid of INR 46,715 to the poor class. The message is asking people to register and is also seeking the recipient's details. The government's fact-checking agency, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), clarified that the message is fake and that the Ministry of Finance has not announced any such aid. Did You Receive Letter Issued in Name of TRAI Granting Permission for Installing 5G Mobile Tower at Your Site? PIB Fact Check Says It Is Fake.

Centre Giving Away INR 46,715 As Aid to Every Citizen?

A #WhatsApp message with a link claims to offer financial aid of ₹46, 715 to the poor class in the name of the Ministry of Finance and, is further seeking the recipient's personal details#PIBFactCheck ✔️ This message is #FAKE ✔️ @FinMinIndia has announced no such aid! pic.twitter.com/UUshiqYFqb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)