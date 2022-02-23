Several parts of Chandigarh city are under darkness since Monday night after employees of the electricity department went on a 3-day strike against privatisation. Meanwhile, the residents of the city were not happy with the power outage. Their anger erupted on Twitter, so much that #ChandigarhElectricity started trending.

Check Tweets:

First 24 hours without electricity! Bad thing: no content created! Good thing: had candle light dinner, told ghost stories and slept early! Worst part: had to take my grandmother to Panchkula so that she could use her nebuliser 😡#ChandigarhBlackout #Chandigarhelectricity — Hargun Sher Bhatia (@chaljhuthe) February 23, 2022

31 Hours Without Electricity:

#Chandigarhelectricity #PowerPangs continue for 31 hours now! No sign of #power restoration. Consumers suffer as @ChandigarhAdmn fails to resolve the issue. #water supply too affected. — Ruchika M. Khanna (@RuchikaMKhanna) February 23, 2022

Is Strike the Only Solution?:

Is strike is only solution? Common people got suffered due these strikes. Some students have exams today, some have webinar and some have online interviews too. Your actions are not acceptable #electricitystrike #Chandigarhelectricity — Prof Raman Dhiman (@ramandhiman2420) February 23, 2022

'Pathetic' Chandigarh Electricity Dept.:

More than 24 hrs...still no electricity. Pathetic attitude of #Chandigarhelectricity department. What all this #ESMA is about??😡 https://t.co/fIMcZVH0PY — Manish Rathi (@manirath) February 23, 2022

Smart City Pushed Back Into Dark Ages:

#chandigarhadministration #Chandigarhelectricity #ChandigarhBlackout #NarendraModi Second day into the Smart City pushed back into the Dark ages. Still no power. Who cares if final exams get hit or senior citizens fall in the dark; sick patients are troubled;water rates are up. — NS (@SrivN007) February 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)