While the preparation for the King Charles III Coronation, which is happening this weekend, is in full swing, a giant penis appeared on the Royal Crescent's famous grounds in Bath, England, just two days before the ceremony. The lawn will be used for a significant coronation party on May 6. Reports said that some pranksters pulled off this cocky prank. It is still unclear if law enforcement is handling the case, but the sudden appearance of the penis on the lawn has made the internet giggle. King Charles III: The Soundtrack for a Coronation.

Giant Penis Mowed Into Lawn:

A giant penis has been mowed into the lawn at King Charles coronation party location 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rvABLyPWrq — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 5, 2023

