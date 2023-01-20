Alka Yagnik made a record in the Guinness Book of World Records and became the most streamed singer in the world in 2022.The singer featured for the third time in a row, beating top artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, Beyonce, and BTS. Yagnik, known for her soulful voice and melodious renditions of hit Bollywood songs, has a massive fan following that has propelled her to the top of the streaming charts. Alka Yagnik Declared Most Streamed Artist on YouTube in 2022, Beats BTS and Other Prominent Singers!.

Congratulations to Bollywood singing superstar Alka Yagnik, ranked #1 on @YouTubehttps://t.co/bxxSHsRE0y — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 20, 2023

